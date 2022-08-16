Bulls rookie Lewis needs knee surgery, out indefinitely

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls rookie Justin Lewis needs surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls rookie Justin Lewis needs surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and is out indefinitely.

Chicago said Tuesday that Lewis was injured last weekend and will have surgery in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-8 forward went undrafted after averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Marquette. He signed with the Bulls in July.

