Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 1:23 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It’s the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.

The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

