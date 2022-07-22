WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Wilson, Gray help Aces hand Fever 11th straight loss 90-77

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 12:10 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points, Chelsea Gray had 14 points and 12 assists and the Las Vegas Aces dealt the Indiana Fever a club-record 11th straight loss, 90-77 on Thursday night.

Wilson scored 14 points and Gray added 12 points and seven assists as the Aces (19-8) built a 52-32 lead by halftime. Las Vegas, which led 25-19 after one quarter, scored the first eight points of the second and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Wilson gave the Aces their largest lead at 68-37 with a 3-pointer at 4:44 of the third period.

Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas, and Dearica Hamby finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nalyssa Smith scored 24 points to lead Indiana (5-24). Victoria Vivians scored 14 points and Kelsey Smith added 10 points and seven assists.

