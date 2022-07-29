WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Taurasi, Diggins-Smith lead Mercury past Sparks 90-80

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 12:28 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 30 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 and the Phoenix Mercury rolled to a 90-80 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and added six rebounds, while Diggins-Smith grabbed five rebounds with six assists for Phoenix (13-16). Shey Peddy scored 12 as the Mercury won their second straight and moved into third place in the Western Conference — passing Los Angeles and Dallas.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-16) with a season-high 23 points. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points, while Kristi Toliver and reserve Jordin Canada scored 10 apiece. Los Angeles has lost two straight and five of seven.

Diggins-Smith, Taurasi and Peddy accounted for 23 of 26 first-quarter points as the Mercury took a nine-point lead.

Taurasi and Diggins-Smith teamed up to score the first 16 points in the second quarter as Phoenix pushed its lead to 42-22 at the 6:22 mark and never looked back in taking a 54-32 lead at intermission.

