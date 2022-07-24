WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » NBA News » Sun fend off Lynx…

Sun fend off Lynx 86-79 for third straight victory

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, Brionna Jones scored 18 and Alyssa Thomas added a double-double to power the Connecticut Sun to an 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night.

Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and had five assists for Connecticut (19-9). Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Thomas finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jones had 11 points in the first half to help the Sun take a 42-32 lead into intermission.

Moriah Jefferson hit a bucket and 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 47-46 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. But DeWanna Bonner sank a jumper and 1 of 2 foul shots, Bria Hartley buried a 3-pointer and Bonner capped an 8-0 run with a basket and the Sun never trailed again.

Courtney Williams scored 12 for the Sun, who have won three straight and five of six. Bonner finished with nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Aerial Powers topped Minnesota (10-19) with 17 points. Rookie Nikolina Milic scored 14 before fouling out, while Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 11.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up