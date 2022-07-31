WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Home » NBA News » Plum, Aces deal Fever…

Plum, Aces deal Fever club-record 14th straight loss 94-69

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss Sunday.

Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for a second time in three days. A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and reserve Theresa Plaisance all scored 13.

A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists. Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn’t play after it was announced Saturday she’d miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

The Aces shot 50.7% from the floor (36 of 71), while holding the Fever to 31% (22 of 71).

Las Vegas has won four straight.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up