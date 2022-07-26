WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » NBA News » Pelicans rookie Liddell has…

Pelicans rookie Liddell has reconstructive knee surgery

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments, the team said Tuesday.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred during a Summer League game on July 11 against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans said the procedure performed Monday was a right ACL reconstruction and that Liddell remains out indefinitely.

Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.

It wasn’t clear if he was going to make the Pelicans’ regular-season roster because the team already had 15 players under contract for next season. But Liddell could have been a two-way player, also spending time with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

Trump administration officials dust off Schedule F, agency relocation plans if reelected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up