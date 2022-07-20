Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Ogwumike scores 35, Sparks hand Fever 10th straight defeat

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 12:44 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the second half on Thursday night, beating Indiana 86-79 and extending the Fever’s losing streak to 10 games.

Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two 3-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11.

Ogwumike had 21 points in the first half to help the Sparks take a 42-40 lead into intermission.

Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 16 of her 22 points in the first half for Indiana (5-23). Nalyssa Smith had 14 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points and five assists. Victoria Vivians scored 11 points and reserve Emma Cannon finished with 10.

