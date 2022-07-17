NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Saturday, July 16 Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90 Detroit 102, Orlando…

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Saturday, July 16

Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90

Detroit 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 89, Charlotte 86

San Antonio 90, Memphis 87

Chicago 119, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 102, Boston 95

Sacramento 92, Houston 81

L.A. Lakers 95, Dallas 84

Miami 86, L.A. Clippers 83

Sunday’s Games

Portland 85 New York 77 (Championship)

Toronto 80, Milwaukee 69

Phoenix 84, Indiana 69

Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 71

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.