NBA Summer League Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 5:23 PM

All Times EDT
NBA 2k23 Summer League
At Las Vegas
Saturday, July 16

Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90

Detroit 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 89, Charlotte 86

San Antonio 90, Memphis 87

Chicago 119, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 102, Boston 95

Sacramento 92, Houston 81

L.A. Lakers 95, Dallas 84

Miami 86, L.A. Clippers 83

Sunday’s Games

Portland 85 New York 77 (Championship)

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

