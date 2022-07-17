RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » NBA News » NBA Summer League Glance

NBA Summer League Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
NBA 2k23 Summer League
At Las Vegas
Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65

Philadelphia 97, Denver 71

Oklahoma City 90, Golden State 82

Sacramento 82, Phoenix 69

Washington 97, Indiana 79

Toronto 88, Miami 78

L.A. Lakers 102, New Orleans 94

Saturday, July 16

Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90

Detroit 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 89, Charlotte 86

San Antonio 90, Memphis 87

Chicago 119, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 102, Boston 95

Sacramento 92, Houston 81

L.A. Lakers 95, Dallas 84

Miami 86, L.A. Clippers 83

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New York, noon

Phoenix at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up