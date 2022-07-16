NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Friday, July 15 L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65 Philadelphia 97,…

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65

Philadelphia 97, Denver 71

Oklahoma City 90, Golden State 82

Sacramento 82, Phoenix 69

Washington 97, Indiana 79

Toronto 88, Miami 78

L.A. Lakers 102, New Orleans 94

Saturday, July 16

Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90

Detroit 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 89, Charlotte 86

San Antonio 90, Memphis 87

Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New York, noon

Phoenix at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 5 p.m.

