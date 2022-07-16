RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
NBA Summer League Glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 12:46 AM

All Times EDT
NBA 2k23 Summer League
At Las Vegas
Thursday, July 14

Boston 108, Memphis 91

Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86

Cleveland 82, Detroit 79

Chicago 89, Charlotte 73

New York 102, Orlando 89

Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89

Portland 85, Houston 77

Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83

Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65

Philadelphia 97, Denver 71

Oklahoma City 90, Golden State 82

Sacramento 82, Phoenix 69

Washington 97, Indiana 79

Toronto 88, Miami 78

L.A. Lakers 102, New Orleans 94

Saturday, July 16

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

Orlando at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New York, noon

Phoenix at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 5 p.m.

