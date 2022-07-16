NBA Summer League Glance

|All Times EDT
|NBA 2k23 Summer League
|At Las Vegas
|Thursday, July 14
Boston 108, Memphis 91
Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86
Cleveland 82, Detroit 79
Chicago 89, Charlotte 73
New York 102, Orlando 89
Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89
Portland 85, Houston 77
Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83
|Friday, July 15
L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65
Philadelphia 97, Denver 71
Oklahoma City 90, Golden State 82
Sacramento 82, Phoenix 69
Washington 97, Indiana 79
Toronto 88, Miami 78
L.A. Lakers 102, New Orleans 94
|Saturday, July 16
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
Orlando at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at New York, noon
Phoenix at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 5 p.m.
