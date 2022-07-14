NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Wednesday, July 13 Milwaukee 87, Minnesota 75 Charlotte 91, Cleveland…

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Wednesday, July 13

Milwaukee 87, Minnesota 75

Charlotte 91, Cleveland 80

New Orleans 106, Washington 88

Toronto 80, Utah 74

Oklahoma City 86, Sacramento 80

Philadelphia 75, Miami 71

Denver 80, L.A. Clippers 75

Thursday, July 14

Boston 108, Memphis 91

Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86

Cleveland 82, Detroit 79

Chicago 89, Charlotte 73

New York 102, Orlando 89

Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89

Portland 85, Houston 77

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.

