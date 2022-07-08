RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at drug trail | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks
Mercury never trail in 84-81 victory over Liberty

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 12:27 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 84-81 on Thursday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals.

The Mercury never trailed.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points.

