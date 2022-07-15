RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » NBA News » Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles…

Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up