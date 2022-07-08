RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Hornets’ Lewis breaks leg during Summer League practice

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:53 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets reserve guard Scottie Lewis underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg he sustained during an NBA Summer League practice session in Las Vegas on Thursday.

There is no timetable for his return, but the team said Friday the surgery was successful and that Lewis is expected to make a full recovery.

The surgery was performed at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to a team news release.

Lewis, who played collegiately at Florida, signed a two-way contract with Charlotte last season and appeared in two games for the Hornets and 32 games for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per game with the Swarm.

