RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at drug trail | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks
Home » NBA News » Chicago secures home court…

Chicago secures home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points, Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night to secure home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game.

Chicago (16-6) will host Las Vegas on July 26 for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Julie Allemand beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer to extend Chicago’s lead to 77-57 after a 29-point frame. Indiana scored 18 of the opening 27 points of the fourth, but Chicago held on.

Azura Stevens scored 16 points and Allie Quigley added 13 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had seven points and six assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points and rookie NaLyssa Smith had her sixth double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-19).

Tiffany Mitchell added 15 points, Victoria Vivians was held scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting, and Danielle Robinson was 1 of 10 for four points.

Indiana started the game making just 1 of 10 shots through four-plus minutes. Smith scored the Fever’s opening 10 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up