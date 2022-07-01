FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Cambage, Ogwumike each score 21 points in Sparks’ 500th win

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 10:42 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Liz Cambage had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike also scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night.

It was the 500th win in franchise history for Los Angeles, the first WNBA team to reach that mark.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 points, Lexie Brown scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half and Kristi Toliver had 11 points and seven assists for Los Angeles (8-11). Chiney Ogwumike reached 1,000 career rebounds.

Samuelson made a contested layup in the lane to give Los Angeles a 92-85 lead and Toliver sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 95-87.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-12) with 23 points. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allisha Gray scored 10 points.

The Wings, who led 49-46 at halftime, have lost three straight games.

