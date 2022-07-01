FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » NBA News » Booker secures $224M, four-year…

Booker secures $224M, four-year extension from Suns

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 1:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Devin Booker helped Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021, then played a huge role in helping the Suns to the league’s best record this past season.

They can’t wait to see what he does next.

To no surprise, the Suns gave Booker a four-year extension early Friday that will begin with the 2024-25 season and pay him an additional $224 million over that span. Combined with what he’s already made, and what he’ll make over the next two seasons, the extension guarantees that Booker will be up to nearly $400 million in on-court earnings alone by the time that deal expires.

Booker’s agent, Jessica Holtz, confirmed that the deal was struck. It can be signed as early as July 6, when the NBA’s offseason moratorium on player movement is lifted and most new contracts and extensions can be officially executed.

Booker doesn’t even turn 26 until Oct. 30, and he is already firmly among the best of the best in the NBA. Booker has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, plus is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 26.8 points per game.

But he’s been a proven scorer almost from the very beginning, remarkably consistent in the last five seasons. Booker averaged 13.8 points as a rookie, 22.1 points in his second year — and then, in order, 24.9, 26.6, 26.6, 25.6 and 26.8 points in each of the next five seasons.

He was All-NBA for the first time this past season, which made him eligible for the supermax extension.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up