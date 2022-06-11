RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Civilians flee fighting in east Ukraine | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine | Russia's central bank cuts interest rates
Taurasi, Charles help Mercury edge Dream 90-88

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 12:28 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and six assists, Tina Charles scored 20 with nine rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Atlanta Dream 90-88 on Friday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points for Phoenix (4-8), while Diamond DeShields and Shey Peddy scored 10 apiece.

Rhyne Howard scored 25 with five assists to lead Atlanta (7-6). Cheyenne Parker finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Aari McDonald scored 13.

A three-point play by Diggins-Smith followed by Charles’ 3-pointer gave the Mercury a 74-60 lead with 6:24 remaining in the game. The Dream battled back, using five straight points by Parker to pull within 89-88 with 9.9 seconds left. Atlanta had the ball last after Taurasi missed the second of two free throws, but Parker and AD Durr couldn’t get shots to drop.

