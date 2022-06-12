RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » NBA News » Smith has 21 points,…

Smith has 21 points, 14 rebounds; Fever beat Lynx 84-80

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed the game on a 11-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-80 on Sunday night.

Victoria Vivians added 15 points and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever end a five-game skid.

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 for the Fever (4-12).

Minnesota (3-11) trailed by as many as nine points late in the first half but Nikolina Milic made a layup to give the Lynx a 76-73 lead with 3:28 to play. Mitchell answered with a jumper and then hit Vivians for a 3-pointer to give Indiana two-point lead just 40 seconds later. Milic again scored inside and Jessica Shepard hit two free throws to give Minnesota an 80-78 lead with 1:47 remaining but Mitchell found Vivians for another 3 to give the Fever the lead for good 18 seconds later.

Milic, a 6-foot-3 28-year-old rookie, finished with a career-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting for Minnesota and Aerial Powers added 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Bridget Carleton and Moriah Jefferson each scored 11 points.

The Lynx have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up