Sky hit late free throws to beat Sun 83-79

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 9:17 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half, Candace Parker added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 83-79 on Friday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals.

Parker made two free throws with 28.4 seconds left for an 80-79 lead. After a timeout, Courtney Williams missed a shot in the lane and Parker was fouled again before making two free throws for a three-point lead with 12.9 left. Rebekah Gardner, a 31-year-old rookie, stole a pass under the basket and added another free throw to seal it.

Gardner finished with 14 points for Chicago (8-4). Courtney Vandersloot had eight points and eight assists, and Allie Quigley moved into 17th place in WNBA history for made 3-pointers.

Meesseman, averaging 10.9 points, scored 20 in the first half on 9-of-10 shooting. Her three-point play capped the first-half scoring to give Chicago a 45-44 lead.

Brionna Jones scored 20 points and DeWanna Bonner added 18 for Connecticut (10-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and eight assists.

Bonner made her first 3-pointer of the game to pull Connecticut within 78-77 and she made a jumper on the next possession for a one-point lead.

