Sabrina Ionescu leads Liberty to 88-69 rout of Lynx

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the New York Liberty rout the Minnesota Lynx 88-69 on Tuesday night.

The Liberty’s No. 1 draft pick in 2020 had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the first half, including hitting a shot from half-court at the end of the second quarter to give New York (4-8) a 45-37 advantage at the break. That brought her college coach at Oregon, Kelly Graves, to his feet in the stands.

New York took control in the third quarter behind Ionescu, extending the lead to 67-45 with 3:30 left. After hitting another deep 3 — her fourth of the game on four attempts — she shrugged her shoulders.

A few minutes before that, there was a brief stoppage in the third quarter during a timeout when protesters ran on the court in support of abortion rights. They were quickly taken off the floor by security, but given an ovation by the fans.

New York led 74-48 after three quarters and Minnesota (3-9) never threatened in the fourth. The teams also played on Sunday and the Lynx held on to win after nearly blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ionescu sat out the fourth quarter, leaving her short of her second triple-double, which would tie the WNBA career record. The NCAA’s career leader in the stat had her only pro one against Minnesota last season.

She’s now had 20 or more points in four straight games for the first time in her young career. New York has won three of those.

Han Xu added a career-high 15 points for the Liberty.

Kayla McBride scored 13 points to lead Minnesota.

TRAINING ROOM

New York was without Betnijah Laney (right knee), DiDi Richards (right hamstring) and Jocelyn Willoughby (left knee). Minnesota had injury issues of its own with Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring), Damiris Dantas (right foot) and Moriah Jefferson (left quad) all out. Napheesa Collier has missed the season after giving birth to a daughter last month.

HONORING SYL

The Liberty gave Lynx center Sylvia Fowles a gift bag before the game. Fowles announced before the season that she would retire at the end of the year.

UP NEXT

Lynx: Head home to host Washington on Friday night.

Liberty: Visit Indiana on Friday.

___

