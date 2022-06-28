SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Plum, Wilson combine for 54 points in Aces’ win

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 12:50 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 on Monday night.

Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point advantage.

Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (14-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Plum was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and Wilson made 8 of 9. The Aces were without starting guard Chelsea Gray, averaging 12.5 points and six assists, due to personal reasons.

Wilson had 17 points and six rebounds in the first half as Las Vegas led 40-36.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Lexie Brown scored 17 points, Liz Cambage had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Brittney Sykes had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

