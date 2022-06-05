RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Plum scores 32 to help Aces beat Wings 84-78

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 8:25 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Sunday night.

Dearica Hamby added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas, which was missing Jackie Young to an injury.

Plum hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces 75-67 lead with 56 seconds left. Allisha Gray answered with a 3 for Dallas about 5 seconds later but Plum and Gray each made four free throws from there to seal it.

Las Vegas (10-2) has won eight of its last nine games.

Allisha Gray finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (6-5). Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points and Satou Sabally had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wings committed 19 turnovers.

A’ja Wilson fouled out for the first time in her WNBA career when she was called for an offensive foul with 3:39 to play and the Aces leading 69-64.

