Ogwumike scores 24 to lead Sparks past Storm 85-77

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 11:29 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures and the Los Angeles Sparks clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Saturday night.

Ogwumike hit 12 of 18 shots from the floor for Los Angeles (7-10).

Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points for the Sparks, who outscored Seattle 17-9 in the final period. Brittney Sykes finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kristi Toliver scored 11.

Breanna Stewart had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to pace Seattle (11-7). Ezi Magbegor scored 16 and blocked three shots before fouling out. Gabby Williams scored 11.

Stewart hit her first three 3-point attempts as the Storm jumped out to a 19-7 lead early.

Toliver scored the final four points in a 29-point second quarter and the Sparks led 49-43 at halftime.

