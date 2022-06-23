RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Ogunbowale hits 6 3-pointers, Dallas beats Indiana 94-68

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 10:38 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Isabelle Harrison added 16 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Indiana Fever 94-68 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range added six assists and five steals. She scored 16 points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter. Dallas led 55-38 at the break after shooting 50% from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (9-9). Marina Mabrey added three 3-pointers and shot 3 of 13 from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-14) with 22 points and rookie Queen Egbo had her first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Victoria Vivians added 10 points for the Fever, who had 18 turnovers and shot 39.7%.

