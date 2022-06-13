NBA Playoff Glance

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 11:37 PM

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Boston 3, Golden State 2

Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5: Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8: Boston 116, Golden State 100

Friday, June 10: Golden State 107, Boston 97

Monday, June 13: Golden State 104, Boston 94

Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

