NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Boston 2, Golden State 1 Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State…

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Boston 2, Golden State 1

Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5: Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8: Boston 116, Golden State 100

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.