NBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Golden State vs. Boston Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC < Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.