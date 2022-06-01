RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Golden State vs. Boston

Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up