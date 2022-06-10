RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Civilians flee fighting in east Ukraine | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine | Russia's central bank cuts interest rates
Home » NBA News » NBA Daily Playoff Glance

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5

Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8

Boston 116, Golden State 100, Boston leads series 2-1

Friday, June 10

Golden State 107, Boston 97, series tied 2-2

Monday, June 13

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

Thursday, June 16

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up