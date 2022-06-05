NBA Daily Playoff Glance

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 10:38 PM

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5

Golden State 108, Boston 88, series tied 1-1

Wednesday, June 8

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

