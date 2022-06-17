RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head | A Ukrainian farmer and her snails | Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror
NBA Championship Series Appearances

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 12:30 AM

Franchise No. Record
Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 32 17-15
Boston Celtics 22 17-5
Phil-G.S. Warriors 12 7-5
Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6
New York Knicks 8 2-6
Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons 7 3-4
Chicago Bulls 6 6-0
Miami Heat 6 3-3
San Antonio Spurs 6 5-1
Cleveland Cavaliers 5 1-4
S.D.-Houston Rockets 4 2-2
Balt.-Wash. Bullets 4 1-3
St. Louis Hawks 4 1-3
Seattle-OKC Thunder 4 1-3
Baltimore-Was. Wizards 4 1-3
Milwaukee Bucks 3 2-1
Phoenix Suns 3 0-3
Portland Trail Blazers 3 1-2
Dallas Mavericks 2 1-1
New Jersey Nets 2 0-2
Orlando Magic 2 0-2
Utah Jazz 2 0-2
Rochester Royals 1 1-0
Toronto Raptors 1 1-0
Chicago Stags 1 0-1
Indiana Pacers 1 0-1
Washington Capitols 1 0-1

