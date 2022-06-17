NBA Championship Series Appearances

Franchise No. Record Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 32 17-15 Boston Celtics 22 17-5 Phil-G.S. Warriors 12 7-5 Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6 New…

Franchise No. Record Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 32 17-15 Boston Celtics 22 17-5 Phil-G.S. Warriors 12 7-5 Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6 New York Knicks 8 2-6 Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons 7 3-4 Chicago Bulls 6 6-0 Miami Heat 6 3-3 San Antonio Spurs 6 5-1 Cleveland Cavaliers 5 1-4 S.D.-Houston Rockets 4 2-2 Balt.-Wash. Bullets 4 1-3 St. Louis Hawks 4 1-3 Seattle-OKC Thunder 4 1-3 Baltimore-Was. Wizards 4 1-3 Milwaukee Bucks 3 2-1 Phoenix Suns 3 0-3 Portland Trail Blazers 3 1-2 Dallas Mavericks 2 1-1 New Jersey Nets 2 0-2 Orlando Magic 2 0-2 Utah Jazz 2 0-2 Rochester Royals 1 1-0 Toronto Raptors 1 1-0 Chicago Stags 1 0-1 Indiana Pacers 1 0-1 Washington Capitols 1 0-1

