Mercury beat Fever for 7th straight time, 99-78

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 12:26 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and seven assists, Sophie Cunningham added 14 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 99-78 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix (9-12) beat Indiana for a seventh straight time, including an 83-71 victory on Monday.

Shey Peddy and Diamond DeShields each added 13 points for Phoenix, which has won three straight games. Brianna Turner had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Diana Taurasi also scored 11. The Mercury had a season-high 29 assists on 38 made field goals.

Phoenix built a 49-43 lead by halftime behind 28 combined points from Diggins-Smith, Cunningham and Peddy.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half for Indiana (5-16). Victoria Vivians added 13 points.

