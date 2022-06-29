FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Lakers pick up options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 5:11 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their team options for next season Wednesday on Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel.

Johnson started 27 of his 48 games last season for the Lakers, who signed the Orange County native as a free agent on Christmas Eve. Johnson emerged as a solid rotation defender and capable winger for the disappointing Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Johnson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in 2015.

Gabriel started five of his 19 games with the Lakers after signing as a free agent March 1. He averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers haven’t announced their decision on the team option for Austin Reaves, but he is nearly certain to be back after a strong rookie season by the former undrafted free agent.

