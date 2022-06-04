RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia ‘creeping’ advance | U.S. spy agencies review their misses | How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine
Jones, Sun erase late 13-point deficit, beat Mercury 92-88

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 1:19 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 11 of her 24 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes and the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Phoenix 92-88 on Friday night and extend the Mercury’s losing streak to seven games.

Jones made 6 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Brionna Jones tied her season high with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (8-3).

Diamond DeShields made a layup with 6:30 to play that capped a 20-2 run and gave the Mercury an 81-68 lead. Jonquel Jones hit two free throws 12 seconds later to spark a 15-3 spurt that trimmed Connecticut’s deficit to 84-83 when Thomas hit a jumper with 2:32 left.

Diana Taurasi hit a 3-pointer for Phoenix but Bonner answered with a 3 before Jonquel Jones scored inside and, after Thomas hit a jumper, hit two free throws to make it 92-87 with 5.3 seconds remaining.

The Mercury missed their final four field-goal attempts.

Taurasi matched her season high with six 3-pointers and scored a season-best 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Phoenix (2-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. DeShields added 15 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13.

