ESPN’s Breen, Van Gundy sidelined for Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 3:48 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ESPN’s Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy are sidelined for Game 1 of the NBA Finals after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will be the broadcast team for Thursday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on ABC. As a result of the positive tests, an all-Black on-air game crew will broadcast an NBA Finals game.

Breen tested positive before last Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami and did not call that game. Van Gundy’s voice was hoarse during that game when he worked with Jones and Jackson.

There is a possibility that both Breen and Van Gundy could be back before Game 2 on Sunday night.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who is on for pregame and halftime segments, also tested positive for COVID and is out.

