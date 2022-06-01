RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Diabate, Houstan staying in NBA draft and leaving Michigan

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 10:12 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan standout freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are staying in the NBA draft.

Diabate and Houstan had to make a decision to stay in school, or to remain in the draft, by Wednesday.

The 6-foot-11 Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida.

Houstan, a shooting guard from Mississauga, Ontario, led Michigan with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season.

