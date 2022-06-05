RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Coffey’s double-double helps Dream beat Fever 75-66

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 6:18 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career — Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 75-66 Sunday.

Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4).

Kelsey Mitchell hit a pull-up jumper for Indiana (3-10) to open the scoring but Parker and Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to give the Dream the lead for good with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Atlanta took a 29-26 lead into halftime before the Dream scored 32 points in the third quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season — to take a 17-point lead into the fourth.

Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led the Fever with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Indiana players shot just 30.8% (16 of 52) from the field.

The Fever play their third consecutive road game Wednesday against Connecticut. Atlanta travels to Seattle to play Tuesday against the Storm.

