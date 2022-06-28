FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » NBA News » Cavaliers extend qualifying offer…

Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers made the expected move and Tuesday extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams. If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday.

A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery. The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.

Sexton averaged a career-best 24.3 points the previous season.

The Cavs value his productivity and were thrilled with his attitude last season, when he stayed around the team while rehabbing his injury. Sexton’s enthusiasm played a role in the Cavs’ 22-win improvement.

Sexton’s role isn’t as clear as it once was on a team with solid young talent in Garland, second-year forward Evan Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen. However, Koby Altman, the team’s president of basketball operations, last week called Sexton “super important” and a “big part of our culture.”

Sexton and the Cavs were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract before last season.

The Cavs also made a two-way qualifying offer to guard R.J. Nembhard, He signed a two-way contract in October and appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

CMMC early adopter program to further spur vendor cyber actions

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up