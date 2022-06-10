Carter-Vickers agrees to 4-year contract with Celtic

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers completed a transfer to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham, agreeing Friday to a four-year contract.…

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers completed a transfer to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham, agreeing Friday to a four-year contract.

Carter-Vickers was loaned to Celtic on Sept. 1, a deal that included an option for the Scottish team to buy his rights.

Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, scored four goals in 33 league appearances for the Scottish Premier League champions in his best club season.

He had been limited to five appearances with Spurs since 2016-17, all in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Conference League. He previously was loaned to Sheffield United (2017-18), Ipswich (2018), Swansea (2018-19), Stoke (2019-20) and Bournemouth (2020-21).

Carter-Vickers has played in nine games for the United States, making his first appearance in two years when he entered for the start of the second half for the June 1 exhibition against Morocco.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.