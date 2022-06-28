FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
AP source: Knicks dealing Alec Burks, Noel to Pistons

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 10:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, moves that free up nearly $20 million more for free agency.

Having already agreed to send Kemba Walker to the Pistons on draft night, the Knicks have shed nearly $30 million in salary for next season in advance of free agency opening Thursday night.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade would not become official Tuesday. It was first reported by ESPN, which said the Knicks would also send the Pistons two second-round picks and cash.

Burks, who replaced Walker in the starting lineup last season, is due to make $10 million next season. Noel, who battled injuries throughout the season, and Walker are both slated to earn slightly above $9 million.

The Knicks will take that shopping, with the Dallas Mavericks aware they have been eyeing guard Jalen Brunson.

New York missed the playoffs after going 41-31 and finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference a year earlier.

