2022 NBA Draft Selections

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 12:15 AM

Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. Orlando, Paolo Banchero, f, Duke.

2. Oklahoma City, Chet Holmgren, c, Gonzaga.

3. Houston, Jabari Smith Jr., f, Auburn.

4. Sacramento, Keegan Murray, f, Iowa.

5. Detroit, Jaden Ivey, g, Purdue.

6. Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin, f, Arizona.

7. Portland, Shaedon Sharpe, g, Kentucky.

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers), Dyson Daniels, g, G-League Ignite.

9. San Antonio, Jeremy Sochan, f, Baylor.

10. Washington, Johnny Davis, g, Wisconsin.

11. a-New York, Ousemane Dieng, f, New Zealand (Australia).

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers), Jalen Williams, g, Santa Clara.

13. b-Charlotte, Jalen Duren, C, Memphis.

14. Cleveland, Ochai Agbaji, g, Kansas.

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans), Mark Williams, c, Duke.

16. Atlanta, AJ Griffin, f, Duke.

17. Houston (from Brooklyn), Tari Eason, f, LSU.

18. Chicago, Dalen Terry, g, Arizona.

19. c-Minnesota, Jake LaRavia, f, Wake Forest.

20. San Antonio (from Toronto), Malaki Branham, g, Ohio State.

21. Denver, Christian Braun, g, Kansas.

22. d-Memphis (from Utah), Walker Kessler, c, Auburn.

23. e-Philadelphia, David Roddy, f, Colorado State.

24. Milwaukee, MarJon Beauchamp, g, G-League Ignite.

25. San Antonio (from Boston), Blake Wesley, g, Notre Dame.

26. f-Houston (from Dallas), Wendell Moore Jr., f, Duke.

27. Miami, Nikola Jovic, f, Mega (Serbia)

28. Golden State, Patrick Baldwin Jr., f, Milwaukee.

29. Memphis, TyTy Washington Jr., g, Kentucky.

30. g-Oklahoma City (from Phoenix), Peyton Watson, f, UCLA.

Proposed Trades

a-Oklahoma City from New York.

b-Detroit from Charlotte.

c-Memphis from Minnesota.

d-Minnesota from Memphis.

e-Memphis from Philadelphia.

f-Dallas from Houston.

g-Denver from Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

