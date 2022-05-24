RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Sky celebrate 2021 championship before 95-90 win over Fever

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 10:19 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night.

Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points.

Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it.

Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell and Vivians each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana take a 49-42 lead at the break. The Fever shot 52.6% in the first half and finished at 42%.

The Chicago Sky players and coaches were honored before the game with a championship ring and banner ceremony.

