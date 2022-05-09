RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Nets’ Seth Curry has arthroscopic surgery on left ankle

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 5:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday and is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.

The Nets said the procedure was done by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery and was successful.

Curry came to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond in February in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. He experienced problems with the ankle down the stretch but played in 19 games and averaged 14.9 points while shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

Simmons recently had surgery for a herniated disk in his back that kept him from playing at all for the Nets, among other reasons. He also is expected to recover in time for camp.

