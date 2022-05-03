RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
Home » NBA News » NBA Sixth Man Voting

NBA Sixth Man Voting

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Tyler Herro, Miami 96 2 2 488
Kevin Love, Cleveland 3 58 25 214
Cam Johnson, Phoenix 1 27 42 128
Jordan Clarkson, Utah 0 7 6 27
Luke Kannard, LA Clippers 0 2 6 12
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta 0 3 1 10
Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte 0 0 9 9
De’Anthony Melton, Memphis 0 0 4 4
Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte 0 1 0 3
Immanuel Quickley, New York 0 0 2 2
Brandon Clarke, Memphis 0 0 1 1
Tyus Jones, Memphis 0 0 1 1
Maxi Kleber, Dallas 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

OPM’s Ahuja says agencies need to balance speed with “doing it right” for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law hiring

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

TRICARE expanding services for new and pregnant parents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up