NBA Sixth Man Award Winners

2022 — Tyler Herro, Miami
2021 — Jordan Clarkson, Utah
2020 — Montrel Harrell, L.A. Clippers
2019 — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers
2018 — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers
2017 — Eric Gordon, Houston
2016 — Jamal Crawford, L.A. Clippers
2015 — Lou Williams, Toronto
2014 — Jamal Crawford, L.A. Clippers
2013 — J.R. Smith, New York
2012 — James Harden, Oklahoma City
2011 — Lamar Odom, L.A. Lakers
2010 — Jamal Crawford, Atlanta
2009 — Jason Terry, Dallas
2008 — Manu Ginobili, San Antonio
2007 — Leandro Barbosa, Phoenix
2006 — Mike Miller, Memphis
2005 — Ben Gordon, Chicago
2004 — Antawn Jamison, Dallas
2003 — Bobby Jackson, Sacramento
2002 — Corliss Williamson, Detroit
2001 — Aaron McKie, Philadelphia
2000 — Rodney Rogers, Phoenix
1999 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando
1998 — Danny Manning, Phoenix
1997 — John Starks, New York
1996 — Toni Kukoc, Chicago
1995 — Anthony Mason, New York
1994 — Dell Curry, Charlotte
1993 — Clifford Robinson, Portland
1992 — Detlef Schrempf, Indiana
1991 — Detlef Schrempf, Indiana
1990 — Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee
1989 — Eddie Johnson, Phoenix
1988 — Roy Tarpley, Dallas
1987 — Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee
1986 — Bill Walton, Boston
1985 — Kevin McHale, Boston
1984 — Kevin McHale, Boston
1983 — Bobby Jones, Philadelphia
