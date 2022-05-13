NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT ___ CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Boston 3, Milwaukee 3 Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101,…

All Times EDT

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Boston 3, Milwaukee 3

Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107

Friday, May 13: Boston 108, Milwaukee 95

x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90

Western Conference Phoenix 3, Dallaslas 3

Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallaslas 114

Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallaslas 109

Friday, May 6: Dallaslas 103, Phoenix 94

Sunday, May 8: Dallaslas 111, Phoenix 101

Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallaslas 80

Thursday, May 12: Dallaslas 113, Phoenix 86

Sunday, May 15: Dallaslas at Phoenix, 8 p.m., TNT

Golden State 3, Memphisphis 2

Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphisphis 116

Tuesday, May 3: Memphisphis 106, Golden State 101

Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphisphis 112

Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphisphis 98

Wednesday, May 11: Memphisphis 134, Golden State 95

Friday, May 13: Memphisphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., ESPN

x-Monday, May 16: Golden State at Memphisphis, TBD, TNT

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.