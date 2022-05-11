NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107
Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
|Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT
|Western Conference
|Phoenix 3, Dallas 2
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101
Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT
|Golden State 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112
Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98
Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT
x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
